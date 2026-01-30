OTT Releases This Week - Jan 30 to Feb 1: Dhurandhar, Daldal, Sarvam Maya, Devkhel
Friday, January 30, 2026, is turning into an exciting day for streaming fans, with several highly anticipated movies and web series arriving on major OTT platforms. From action-packed thrillers to crime dramas and supernatural comedies, this week’s Friday releases offer something for every viewer.
Here is a complete list of the top OTT releases scheduled for this week.
Top OTT Releases on Friday, January 30, 2026
Dhurandhar – Streaming on Netflix
The big-budget espionage thriller Dhurandhar is one of the most awaited OTT releases of the week. Featuring Ranveer Singh, R. Madhavan, and Akshaye Khanna, the film follows a covert operative sent on a risky mission in Pakistan. The narrative blends intense spy drama with real-world political themes, showcasing the agent’s dangerous journey as he infiltrates the criminal underworld to dismantle a powerful nexus.
Daldal – Streaming on Amazon Prime Video
Daldal is a gripping crime thriller series starring Bhumi Pednekar in the role of a young and ambitious police officer. The story revolves around her character as she investigates a brutal serial killer case in Mumbai while dealing with gender bias and personal insecurities within the police force. With a tense narrative and strong character-driven drama, the series is expected to be a major highlight this week.
Sarvam Maya – Streaming on JioHotstar
Malayalam film Sarvam Maya brings a mix of comedy and supernatural elements to the streaming space. Nivin Pauly plays a young priest whose peaceful life is turned upside down after encountering a mysterious spirit. What begins as a strange supernatural experience gradually becomes a transformative journey that challenges his beliefs and outlook on life.
Devkhel – Streaming on ZEE5
Devkhel is a Marathi crime thriller set in a coastal village known for mysterious deaths during a festival. The plot follows an inspector who investigates the latest death, which locals believe is linked to a mythical demon. As he digs deeper, he uncovers disturbing secrets behind the so-called divine curse, blending folklore with suspense and mystery.
A Binge-Worthy Week for OTT Viewers
With multiple high-profile releases landing on Friday, January 30, 2026, this week promises a diverse lineup for streaming audiences. Whether you enjoy action thrillers, crime dramas, supernatural stories, or regional content, there are plenty of new options to watch this weekend.
Also read: Medaram Jathara Holiday January 30, 2026: Schools and Offices Closed in Mulugu