Samantha Ruth Prabhu To Change Her Name to Samantha Nidimoru in Maa Inti Bangaram Titles

Tollywood star Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who married filmmaker Raj Nidimoru in a private ceremony on December 1, 2025, is reportedly considering a surname change after her marriage.

The intimate wedding took place at the Isha Foundation in Coimbatore with close family and friends in attendance. Samantha and Raj have since been seen actively sharing moments from their personal and professional lives.

After her first marriage to actor Naga Chaitanya, Samantha had taken the name Samantha Akkineni but later reverted to Samantha Ruth Prabhu following their divorce. Now, as she begins a new chapter with Raj, she has made the decision to add her husband’s surname to her own name, and will be known as Samantha Nidimoru going forward.

Industry sources indicate that Samantha’s upcoming action entertainer Maa Inti Bangaram—directed by Nandini Reddy and co-produced by Raj—will feature her updated name in the title credits. The film’s teaser and posters have already received a strong response, and Samantha is believed to be using this project as the platform to formally launch her new screen name.

Fans have reacted positively to the news, expressing enthusiasm over Samantha’s decision to adopt her husband’s surname, viewing it as a symbol of her new beginning.