Interesting Titles for Star Hero's Upcoming Films: Check Out!

In recent times, upcoming movies have been trending on social media platforms due to fans' excitement, unlike previous films. Curious fans consistently inquire about movie updates, eagerly awaiting the confirmation of rumoured titles for both small and big productions.

Akhil was last seen at the Ambani family's wedding celebrations following his theatre disaster, "Agent." Fans are anticipating his next film, tentatively titled #Akhil6, as "Dheera." Bellamkonda Srinivas's upcoming projects, #BKSS11 and #BKSS12 rumoured as "Kishkindhapuri" and "Haindhava," respectively, are also making waves on social media.

Fans are buzzing about the title "Veera Mass" and the rumoured #NBK109 starring Bala Krishna, directed by Bobby. Nandamuri Kalyan Ram's next, #NKR21, reportedly titled "Merupu," has also caught fans' attention.

NTR's "Deevara" is scheduled for a September release, and fans are eagerly awaiting #NTR31, titled "Dragon," directed by Prashanth Neel. Prashanth Neel and Prabhas's collaboration after the blockbuster "Salaar" is highly anticipated.

Prabhas, who starred in Kalki 2898 AD, is rumoured to be working with Hanu Raghavapudi after completing his current schedule on his next film, Faugi.

Ram Charan's "Game Changer," directed by Shankar, is wrapped up, while his next project with Buchi Babu Sana, titled "Peddhi," a rustic village drama, is on the horizon.

Sai Dharam Tej's #SDT18 is titled "Smabarala Etigattu," and Sharwanand's #Sharwa36 is titled "Race Raja." Following the success of "F2" and "F3," #VenkyAnil3 is titled "Sankranthiki Vastunnam."

Tollywood actors are continuing their projects with these registered titles, and fans eagerly await official updates. Despite awaiting official confirmation, fans are actively making these rumoured title updates go viral on social media platforms.