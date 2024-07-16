Kritika Kamra on working with Nagraj Manjule: This will be a learning experience

Mumbai, July 16 (IANS) Actress Kritika Kamra is excited to work with National Award-winning filmmaker Nagraj Manjule in 'Matka King' and believes that it will be a tremendous learning experience for her.

“I am incredibly excited to work with Nagraj Manjule. It’s an honour to get this opportunity to work with a filmmaker whose work I’ve deeply admired, and I’m sure this will be a tremendous learning experience,” Kritika said.

'Matka King' delves into the intricate world of Matka gambling that started in Mumbai.

The series features Vijay Varma in the titular role of the Matka King.

“ 'Matka King' offers a rich story about the complex and dangerous world of Matka gambling,” the actress said.

Similar to her previous show 'Bambai Meri Jaan', “Matka King” is set in an older era.

Kritika said that her character in the upcoming show is different from her previous work.

“While the era and landscape may have similarities to the world of ‘Bambai Meri Jaan', my character is nothing like Habiba. The only thing in common is that they are impactful roles,” she said.

Manjule is known for his acclaimed Marathi films. He won the National Award for his film ‘Fandry'. His subsequent films ‘Sairat’ and the Amitabh Bachchan-starrer ‘Jhund’ have received much acclaim.

Kritika gained the limelight for essaying the role of Arohi Sharma in the show 'Kitani Mohabbat Hai'. She was then seen in shows such as 'Kuch Toh Log Kahenge', 'Reporters', and 'Prem Ya Paheli - Chandrakanta'.

The actress has also participated in the dance reality show 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 7' and showcased her talent in series such as 'Tandav' and 'Bambai Meri Jaan'. The 35-year-old actress made her film debut with 'Mitron', which was released in 2018.

