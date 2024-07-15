Kim Kardashian drops inside moments of Anant Ambani - Radhika Merchant's wedding!

On July 12, international star Kim Kardashian attended the wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Mumbai. The celebrity took to her Instagram to share some inside pictures from the Ambani's Shubh Ashirwad event, featuring Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant, and Isha Ambani.

The grand wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant began several months ago with a pre-wedding celebration. Later in the month, the couple had their second pre-wedding event, followed by sangeet, haldi, mehendi, and the grand wedding itself, attended by celebrities from around the world.

Kim Kardashian and her sister Khloe Kardashian attended the wedding in Mumbai. Kim shared several pictures of herself in a red dress, looking like a Disney princess with a green emerald headpiece. Her posts also included inside photos with the newlyweds, Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant, and Isha Ambani.

The international star captioned one of her pictures with, "India has my heart," which garnered likes from the Desi girl Priyanka Chopra.

Here is the post: