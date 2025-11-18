iBomma Immadi Ravi Arrest: Tollywood Expresses Gratitude to Telangana Government & Police

At a press meet held today, November 18, the Telugu film industry collectively thanked the Government and the Police Department for arresting Imaddi Ravi, the key operator behind the piracy website iBomma. Industry representatives emphasized that this breakthrough marks a significant step in the ongoing fight against digital piracy.

Bharath Bhushan stated, “Greetings to everyone. The primary reason for arranging this press meet is to express our sincere gratitude to the Police Department for arresting Imaddi Ravi, the owner of the notorious piracy website iBomma. We extend our heartfelt thanks to the police team, the Government, and the Anti-Piracy Cell at the Film Chamber for their dedicated efforts.”

Producer C. Kalyan said, “Senior officers from the department worked tirelessly for the welfare of the film industry. Even international law-enforcement agencies extended their support. Ours is the only film industry in the country that maintains an active anti-piracy cell. The arrest of iBomma Ravi took immense effort, and we thank the Telangana Government and Police for their strong support. We request both the State and Central Governments to continue standing with the industry. Social media should be used effectively to help audiences understand the losses caused by piracy. Strict punishments must be imposed on offenders. Soon, we will honour those who helped us in this crucial mission.”

Chadalavada Srinivas Rao said, “We congratulate the police and the Government on this achievement. Some argue that increasing ticket prices is the reason audiences turn to piracy, but this situation is hurting small films the most. There must be stronger server security for Qube and UFO systems. If any film leak originates from their platforms, accountability must be enforced.”

Ammi Raju added, “The Government and Police have extended tremendous support to the film industry. I request audiences to watch films only in theatres. We sincerely thank the Government and the Police.”

Veera Shankar said, “On behalf of the industry, we express our gratitude for capturing those involved in piracy. We request the introduction of stronger laws against piracy and compensation from sources responsible for leaks. Security systems must be strengthened. The Telangana Government is encouraging the Telugu film industry to grow globally. We appreciate the work of the Anti-Piracy Cell.”

Muthyala Rama Prasad noted, “Arresting Imaddi Ravi is a great achievement, but many others continue to run similar piracy websites. Stricter rules must be implemented to curb them. We thank the Government and Police for arresting the iBomma operator.”

Bapiraju said, “As producers and distributors, we suffer immensely because of piracy. We appreciate everyone who worked to apprehend these offenders. We invest huge amounts of money into making films, and piracy makes survival extremely difficult.”

Prasanna Kumar stated, “When Revanth Reddy became Chief Minister, he assured us that the industry would receive full support. HD prints leaking before theatrical release revealed the extent of hacking and piracy. Many officers—from the Anti-Piracy Cell to the Cyber Crime teams—worked hard to control these crimes. We urge the creation of a separate cybercrime department to handle such offences. Today, the entire industry stands united in thanking the Government and Police for arresting Imaddi Ravi.”