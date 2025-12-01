The Girlfriend OTT Release: When and Where To Watch Rashmika Mandanna's Blockbuster Film

Rashmika Mandanna’s The Girlfriend has emerged as a stupendous box-office success. Despite receiving mixed reviews and facing criticism for its bold content, the film turned into a strong money-spinner at the ticket counters.

Now, The Girlfriend is gearing up for its OTT debut. The film will premiere on Netflix on December 5 in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi.

Directed by Rahul Ravindran, the film also stars Dheekshith Shetty, Anu Emmanuel, Rohini, and Rao Ramesh in prominent roles. Rahul Ravindran himself appears in a key role. Released in theatres on November 7, the film is arriving on OTT in less than 30 days.