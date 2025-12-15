Eesha Rebba–Tarun Bhascker Dating? Wedding Rumours Go Viral

Speculation is rife in Tollywood circles about a possible wedding between filmmaker Tarun Bhaskar and actress Eesha Rebba, with reports suggesting that the two may tie the knot sometime next year. While there has been no official confirmation from either side, the buzz has gained momentum following their recent professional collaboration.

Tarun Bhaskar and Eesha Rebba are currently working together on the film ‘Om Shanti Shanti Shanti’, and insiders claim that their bond strengthened during the course of the shoot. According to industry talk, what began as a professional association gradually developed into a close personal connection, eventually leading to a romantic relationship. These unverified reports have become a major topic of discussion within film circles and among fans on social media.

Adding further interest to the speculation is the fact that both Tarun Bhaskar and Eesha Rebba hail from Warangal, a common hometown that has reportedly helped them connect on a deeper level. Sources suggest that their shared background and frequent interactions on set played a role in bringing them closer.

Meanwhile, discussions have also resurfaced regarding Tarun Bhaskar’s personal life. As per reports, the director was previously married and is now divorced from his first wife. However, Tarun has largely kept his private life away from the public eye and has not addressed these claims directly.

As of now, neither Tarun Bhaskar nor Eesha Rebba has responded to the marriage rumours. Until an official statement is made, these reports remain speculative. Fans and the industry alike are waiting to see whether the rumored relationship will culminate in a wedding announcement in the coming months.