IPL Auction 2026: Overseas Players’ Maximum Price Fixed at ₹18 Crore

The IPL Governing Council has introduced a significant new regulation ahead of the upcoming IPL 2026 mini auction, aimed at regulating player salaries and strengthening welfare initiatives. As per the latest decision, the maximum amount payable to an overseas player in the mini auction has been capped at ₹18 crore.

Under this new rule, even if bidding for a foreign player exceeds ₹18 crore during the auction process, the player will receive only ₹18 crore as salary. Any amount bid beyond this fixed ceiling will not go to the franchise or the player; instead, the excess sum will be transferred to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). The board has clarified that these funds will be allocated exclusively for player welfare programs, including medical support, post-retirement assistance, and grassroots development initiatives.

The move is seen as an effort to maintain financial balance among franchises while ensuring that the league’s growing commercial value contributes directly to the well-being of cricketers across levels.

Meanwhile, excitement is building ahead of the IPL 2026 mini auction, which is scheduled to take place tomorrow in Abu Dhabi. The auction will begin at 2:30 PM IST and is expected to witness intense bidding as franchises look to strengthen their squads ahead of the next season.

Cricket fans can watch the live broadcast of the mini auction on Star Sports, while digital streaming will be available on Jio Hotstar. With new rules in place and top players in the fray, the mini auction promises to be a closely watched event.