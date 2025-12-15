Is December 16 a Bank Holiday in India?

People all over the country are looking to know whether the bank will be closed on December 16 or not. Normally, at year-end season, customers expect holidays for banks due to festivals, observances, or special occasions. This time it is going to be a normal working day for banks in most parts of the country.

There are no significant national festivals, state-related observances, or even official notifications regarding declaring December 16 as a bank holiday. According to the RBI holiday calendar, banks will remain open for regular business on this day, except in areas where local or unforeseen administrative orders may be in effect.

People can expect regular banking activities like branch services, cheque clearances, cash deposits and withdrawals, including customer service. Similarly, the other digital banking services like UPI, net banking, mobile banking services, and ATM services will also remain operational as usual.

The bank holidays in India would vary from state to state and depend upon the regional festivals and government notifications. December 16th does not fall under any such category; hence, it is a regular working day.

For customers who are planning their bank visits, they should go ahead without anxiety, and they are also encouraged to contact their regional branch about any local information. Accordingly, there is no bank holiday on December 16, and banking services are open as usual.

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