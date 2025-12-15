Tilak Varma Breaks Virat Kohli’s Record in T20I Cricket, Scripts History

Young batting sensation Tilak Varma continues to redefine consistency in T20I cricket with another impactful performance during the third T20I against South Africa in Dharamsala. India’s seven-wicket win not only handed them a crucial 2-1 series lead but also witnessed Tilak entering elite statistical territory in the shortest format.

Though he remained unbeaten on 25, Tilak’s composed knock carried historical significance. The left-hander now boasts the highest batting average in T20I run chases among players with a minimum of 500 runs. His chase average of 68 surpasses the long-standing benchmark held by Virat Kohli, who previously led the list with 67.1.

Tilak’s numbers underline his growing stature in international cricket. In just 39 T20Is, he has crossed the 1,000-run mark, scoring 1,009 runs at an impressive average of 48 and a strike rate of 143. Notably, 543 of those runs have come in successful run chases across 16 matches, highlighting his reliability under pressure.

The 21-year-old also set another record by registering the highest average by an Indian batter against a single opponent in T20I cricket. Against South Africa, Tilak now averages 70.50, marginally bettering Virat Kohli’s 70.28 average against Pakistan.

Batting predominantly at No.3, Tilak has amassed 468 runs from that position at a striking rate close to 167, including two centuries. His form has been pivotal this series, where he currently leads the run charts with 113 runs in three matches, with a top score of 62 in the second T20I at Mullanpur.

With consistency, composure, and record-breaking numbers, Tilak Varma is fast emerging as one of India’s most dependable T20I batters.