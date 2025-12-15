Andhra Pradesh Inter Exams 2026: New Paper Pattern Announced

The Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education (BIEAP) has introduced significant revisions to the examination pattern for First-Year Intermediate students, beginning from the current academic year. The changes aim to lessen academic pressure and streamline the evaluation process for students across different streams.

Under the revised system, First-Year Intermediate students will now appear for five theory papers instead of six, marking a notable shift from the earlier structure. This change is expected to reduce the overall examination load without compromising academic standards.

Major modifications have also been implemented for science stream students. Physics and Chemistry theory papers will now carry 85 marks each, replacing the previous full-mark structure. For students enrolled in the BiPC group, Botany and Zoology have been combined into a single Biology paper, simplifying the subject framework.

The Board has clarified that Language and English examinations remain unchanged, with both subjects continuing to be evaluated for 100 marks each.

With the revised marking scheme, the total maximum marks for MPC group students will be 470, while BiPC group students will have a total of 455 marks in the first year.

In addition, the Board announced that Second-Year Intermediate students will receive 30 marks for practical examinations, reinforcing the importance of hands-on learning alongside theory.

According to officials, these reforms are part of a broader effort to make the Intermediate curriculum more student-friendly by reducing exam-related stress while maintaining academic rigor.

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