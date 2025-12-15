OTT Releases This Week, Dec 15-21:Thamma, The Great Indian Kapil Show S4 , Emily In Paris S5 and More!

The December binge calendar is heating up with a fresh slate of exciting OTT releases this week. From Bollywood masala entertainers to romantic dramas, thrillers, and much-loved series making a comeback, there’s plenty for viewers to add to their watchlists. Leading the lineup are Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna’s hit romantic comedy horror Thamma and Harshvardhan Rane–Sonam Bajwa’s emotional love story Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat. Here’s a look at 8 must-watch films and series releasing on Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5, JioHotstar, and more.

1. Thamma

A romantic comedy horror directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, Thamma marks the fifth installment in the popular Maddock Horror Comedy Universe. Written by Niren Bhatt, Suresh Mathew, and Arun Falara, the film stars Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and Paresh Rawal in pivotal roles.

Release Date: December 16

Where to Watch: Prime Video

2. Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat

Directed by Milap Zaveri, this romantic drama explores an intense love story. Written by Milap Zaveri and Mushtaq Shiekh, the film features Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa in the lead.

Release Date: December 16

Where to Watch: Netflix

3. Emily in Paris – Season 5

The popular romantic comedy-drama created by Darren Star returns with its fifth season. Lily Collins reprises her role as Emily Cooper, alongside Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Ashley Park, Lucas Bravo, and others.

Release Date: December 18

Where to Watch: Netflix

4. Four More Shots Please!

The trailblazing all-women-led Indian series is back with more drama and friendships. Directed by Anu Menon and Nupur Asthana, the show stars Sayani Gupta, Bani J, Kirti Kulhari, and Maanvi Gagroo.

Release Date: December 19

Where to Watch: Prime Video

5. Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders

A gripping crime thriller directed by Honey Trehan and written by Smita Singh, the film stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Chitrangda Singh, Rajat Kapoor, Radhika Apte, and Sanjay Kapoor.

Release Date: December 19

Where to Watch: Netflix

6. Mrs. Deshpande

This intriguing series revolves around the police seeking help from an imprisoned serial killer to catch a copycat murderer. Directed by Nagesh Kukunoor, it stars Madhuri Dixit in the lead, along with Priyanshu Chatterjee and Siddharth Chandekar.

Release Date: December 19

Where to Watch: JioHotstar (OTTplay Premium)

7. Nayanam

A Telugu psychological thriller web series about an ophthalmologist with dark secrets. Directed by Swathi Prakash Mantripragada, the series stars Varun Sandesh, Priyanka Jain, Uttej, Ali Reza, and Rekha Nirosha.

Release Date: December 19

Where to Watch: ZEE5 (OTTplay Premium)

8. The Great Indian Kapil Show – Season 4

Kapil Sharma returns with a brand-new season of his popular sketch comedy talk show, promising laughs and celebrity banter.

Release Date: December 20, 2025

Where to Watch: Netflix

With genres ranging from romance and horror to crime thrillers and comedy, this week’s OTT lineup offers something for everyone. Happy binge-watching!