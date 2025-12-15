JEE Advanced 2026 Syllabus PDF: Subject-Wise Topics Explained
The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) has officially released the detailed syllabus for JEE Advanced 2026 on its official website, jeeadv.ac.in. Aspirants preparing for one of India’s most competitive engineering entrance exams can now access the complete, topic-wise syllabus and plan their preparation accordingly.
Notably, the JEE Advanced 2026 syllabus remains unchanged from 2025, offering continuity and reassurance to students who have already aligned their studies with the existing framework.
Syllabus Overview
The JEE Advanced 2026 syllabus is based on Class 11 and Class 12 NCERT curricula and covers three core subjects: Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics.
Physics
- Key sections include:
- General Units and Measurement
- Mechanics
- Thermal Physics
- Electricity and Magnetism
- Electromagnetic Waves
- Optics
- Modern Physics
Chemistry
The syllabus is divided into three branches:
Physical Chemistry:
Thermodynamics, Chemical Equilibrium, Kinetics, Electrochemistry, Solutions, Solid State, and Surface Chemistry
Inorganic Chemistry:
Periodic Table, s, p, d, and f Block Elements, Coordination Compounds, Metallurgy, and Qualitative Analysis
Organic Chemistry:
Basic Principles, Hydrocarbons, Functional Groups (Alcohols, Aldehydes, Ketones, Carboxylic Acids, Amines), Biomolecules, Polymers, and Chemistry in Everyday Life
Mathematics
Major topics include:
- Sets, Relations, and Functions
- Algebra
- Probability and Statistics
- Trigonometry
- Analytical Geometry (2D and 3D)
- Calculus
- Vectors
How to Download JEE Advanced 2026 Syllabus
- Visit the official website: jeeadv.ac.in
- Look for the “JEE Advanced 2026 Syllabus PDF” link on the homepage
- Click the link to access the detailed syllabus
- Review all subjects carefully
- Download and save the PDF for offline reference
Candidates are advised to use the official syllabus as a primary guide for focused and effective preparation.