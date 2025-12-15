JEE Advanced 2026 Syllabus PDF: Subject-Wise Topics Explained

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) has officially released the detailed syllabus for JEE Advanced 2026 on its official website, jeeadv.ac.in. Aspirants preparing for one of India’s most competitive engineering entrance exams can now access the complete, topic-wise syllabus and plan their preparation accordingly.

Notably, the JEE Advanced 2026 syllabus remains unchanged from 2025, offering continuity and reassurance to students who have already aligned their studies with the existing framework.

Syllabus Overview

The JEE Advanced 2026 syllabus is based on Class 11 and Class 12 NCERT curricula and covers three core subjects: Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics.

Physics

Key sections include:

General Units and Measurement

Mechanics

Thermal Physics

Electricity and Magnetism

Electromagnetic Waves

Optics

Modern Physics

Chemistry

The syllabus is divided into three branches:

Physical Chemistry:

Thermodynamics, Chemical Equilibrium, Kinetics, Electrochemistry, Solutions, Solid State, and Surface Chemistry

Inorganic Chemistry:

Periodic Table, s, p, d, and f Block Elements, Coordination Compounds, Metallurgy, and Qualitative Analysis

Organic Chemistry:

Basic Principles, Hydrocarbons, Functional Groups (Alcohols, Aldehydes, Ketones, Carboxylic Acids, Amines), Biomolecules, Polymers, and Chemistry in Everyday Life

Mathematics

Major topics include:

Sets, Relations, and Functions

Algebra

Probability and Statistics

Trigonometry

Analytical Geometry (2D and 3D)

Calculus

Vectors

How to Download JEE Advanced 2026 Syllabus

Visit the official website: jeeadv.ac.in

Look for the “JEE Advanced 2026 Syllabus PDF” link on the homepage

Click the link to access the detailed syllabus

Review all subjects carefully

Download and save the PDF for offline reference

Candidates are advised to use the official syllabus as a primary guide for focused and effective preparation.

Download PDF here