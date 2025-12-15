December 16 School Holiday: Telangana, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala Updates

As December 16 approaches, many students and parents across India are searching for clarity on whether schools will remain closed or function as usual. In most states, December 16 is a regular working day, as there are no nationwide festivals, public observances, or general government holiday notifications scheduled for the date.

However, some localised school closures have been announced, depending on administrative requirements and examinations.

Telangana: Schools Closed in Select Areas

The Telangana Education Department has confirmed that several schools will remain closed on December 16 and 17 due to the ongoing VRO recruitment examinations. These schools have been designated as examination and polling centres. As a result, students of the selected institutions will not have classes on these two days. Parents are advised to check directly with school authorities to confirm whether their child’s school is affected.

Delhi: Schools to Function Normally

In Delhi, there is no official announcement of a school holiday on December 16. Government and private schools are expected to function as usual, following their regular academic schedules.

Tamil Nadu: No Holiday Declared

Tamil Nadu has not declared any school holiday for December 16. With no festivals or weather-related alerts in place, schools across the state are likely to remain open.

Andhra Pradesh: Regular Working Day

Schools in Andhra Pradesh are also expected to operate normally on December 16. The state education department has not issued any special holiday notification for the date.

Kerala: Schools Open

Kerala schools will likewise observe a regular working day on December 16, as there are no state-wide holidays or special closures announced.

Other States

In most other states, December 16 remains a normal school day unless individual districts announce closures due to exams, administrative duties, or local circumstances.

Conclusion

To summarise, December 16 is not a general school holiday in India. While most schools across states like Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Kerala will remain open, select schools in Telangana will be closed due to their use as examination centres. Students and parents are encouraged to stay updated through official school notices and local education department announcements to avoid confusion.

Also read: Eesha Rebba–Tarun Bhascker Dating? Wedding Rumours Go Viral