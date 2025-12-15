3-Day Weekend Holiday in India? What New Labour Laws Say – Here’s Everything You Need to Know

Amid widespread discussions on work-life balance, questions are being raised about whether employees in India may soon get a three-day weekend under the new labour laws. Clarifying the speculation, the Union Labour Ministry has explained how the proposed work-hour structure will function under the four newly introduced labour codes.

On November 21, the Central Government repealed 29 existing labour laws and consolidated them into four comprehensive labour codes — the Code on Wages, the Industrial Relations Code, the Social Security Code, and the Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions Code. These reforms aim to simplify labour regulations and bring uniformity across sectors.

Following the rollout, reports began circulating that employees could opt for a four-day workweek with three weekly holidays. However, the Labour Ministry has clarified that this is not an automatic benefit. While the new codes allow flexibility in working hours, the total weekly working hours remain capped at 48 hours.

This means employees who choose to work only four days a week would need to complete 12 hours of work per day to qualify for three days off. The ministry emphasized that working beyond 12 hours in a day is not permitted, and any additional hours will be treated as overtime.

Importantly, employers will be required to pay double the regular wage for overtime work, in line with existing labour protections. The ministry also noted that the implementation of flexible work schedules will depend on company policies and state-level rules.

In essence, while the new labour codes provide the option of a four-day workweek, a three-day weekend is conditional and comes with longer daily working hours, not reduced workload.