Chiranjeevi Thanks PM Modi for Inducting Him into WAVES Advisory Board

Megastar Chiranjeevi, one of Indian cinema’s most iconic stars, has been appointed to the advisory board of the World Audio Visual Entertainment Summit (WAVES). The actor shared the exciting news on his social media after joining a video conference chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday.

In his post, Chiranjeevi expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Modi for the honor and for inducting him into the WAVES Advisory Board. WAVES is a global summit that brings together entertainment, creativity, and culture, organized by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. Its goal is to highlight and strengthen India’s creative and media economy on the global stage.

It was indeed a privilege to be part of the Advisory Board for WAVES ( World Audio Visual Entertainment Summit ) and share my two cents along with other esteemed members. I have no doubts that #WAVES,… https://t.co/zYxpiWVgli pic.twitter.com/VvFj0XGjzt — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) February 8, 2025

Chiranjeevi thanked the Prime Minister for the opportunity, saying, “It was a privilege to be part of the Advisory Board for WAVES and to share my thoughts alongside other esteemed members. I believe that WAVES, the brainchild of Shri Modi, will boost India’s ‘Soft Power’ worldwide.” He also teased exciting developments coming soon from the summit.

Chiranjeevi shared a video from the conference where PM Modi mentioned his name. The virtual meeting included big names from the entertainment industry, such as Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh, and AR Rahman. In December 2024, PM Modi had announced the launch of the WAVES Summit, calling it a key step in establishing India as a global hub for content creation.

With Chiranjeevi’s induction, WAVES is sure to gain more attention, furthering India’s influence in the global entertainment industry