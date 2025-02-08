Two-day bank holidays in India on March 24, 25

Bank customers, take note! Two consecutive bank holidays are on the horizon, thanks to a two-day strike called by bank unions on March 24 and 25. The strike, which is expected to affect banking services across the country, is being organized by nine bank unions to press for various demands, including a five-day workweek, new recruitments, and a review of the Dearness Allowance (DA) formula.

The United Forum of Bank Unions, leading the strike, has been negotiating with the Indian Banks' Association for months to settle various problems confronting bank employees. But with no redress in sight, the unions have gone ahead with the strike.

All banking services-from branch operations and ATM services, to online transactions will go on strike and will not work. Customers can make necessary plans to avoid facing any inconvenience arising from the shutdown during the scheduled period.

The bank unions are demanding a five-day workweek, just like the central government employees. They are also demanding new recruitments to fill the existing vacancies, a review of the DA formula, and regularization of contract employees.

The banking services are likely to be affected in all parts of the country, including public, private sector, and foreign banks. Customers are therefore encouraged to check with their respective banks regarding this strike and its impact on banking services.

