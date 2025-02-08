Varanasi Schools Reopen on February 10 After Extended Holidays

The schools in Varanasi, which were initially scheduled to reopen after the Mahakumbh Mela holidays, will now reopen on February 10. The holidays, which were earlier supposed to end on February 5, have been extended till February 8.

It is an extended holiday due to the Maha Kumbh Mela, which is still going on in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. Millions of devotees have attended this event across the country, and the local administration has ensured its smooth conduct.

As a result, the schools in Varanasi will remain closed till February 8, and will finally reopen on February 10. With longer holidays, students will get more breaks, but online classes are being conducted to ensure that the student does not miss out on his curriculum.

The schools will be back to regular classes from February 10. Students are expected to attend school regularly. Extended holidays are only for this one-time Mahakumbh Mela event, and the schools will follow their regular academic calendar from February 10 onwards.

