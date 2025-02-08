Cold wave persists in Rajasthan due to northern winds; Fatehpur shivers at 3.2 degree Celsius

Jaipur, Feb 8 (IANS) A cold wave continued to grip parts of Rajasthan on Saturday as there has been a drop in temperature in many districts of the desert state, courtesy the persistent northern winds.

Though the Meteorological Centre in Jaipur had predicted severe cold in the state on Saturday, however, with the weakening of the northern winds from Sunday, temperatures are expected to rise, bringing some relief from the cold.

Meanwhile, on Friday, the maximum daytime temperature in several cities, including Sikar, Udaipur, and Kota, dipped by 1 to 3 degrees Celsius.

The cold remained intense throughout the day, with chilly winds blowing even in the afternoon.

In five cities on Friday, the minimum temperature dropped below 5 degrees Celsius, adding to the winter chill.

The lowest recorded temperature was Fatehpur 3.2 degree Celsius, Churu 5.6 degrees, Mount Abu 4.0, Nagaur 4.3 and Karauli 3.8 degree Celsius.

Meanwhile, on Friday, the maximum temperature recorded in Mt Abu was 22.4 degree Celsius, Sirohi was 21.6, Fatehpur 23.6, Hanumangarh and Baran 22.9, Churu 24.5, Bikaner 24.8, Udaipur 23.8, Kota 24.0, Sikar and Alwar 22.0 and Jaipur 24.7 degree Celcius.

Cold winds persisted throughout the day in these cities, intensifying the winter chill.

In western Rajasthan, regions like Barmer, Jaisalmer, Jalore, and Jodhpur saw cloudy skies in the afternoon.

The maximum temperature recorded in Barmer was 29.0 degree Celcius, Jaisalmer 26.5, Jodhpur 27.3, Phalodi 26.6, Chittorgarh 27.4, Dungarpur 27.2 and Jalore 28.3.

The Meteorological Centre in Jaipur has also predicted dry weather across the state on Saturday. However, light cold winds may blow in parts of northwest Rajasthan, keeping mornings and evenings chilly.

From February 9, the influence of western winds will increase, gradually raising temperatures and bringing relief from the cold.

