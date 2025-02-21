Chiranjeevi Dismisses Rumours on Mother Anjana Devi's Health

Megastar Chiranjeevi quashed the rumours regarding his mother Anjanamma being unwell and hospitalized. He clarified to everyone that Anjanamma is hale and healthy and doing very well.

For the last few days, rumours have been circulating in the media that Anjanamma had been admitted to the hospital due to health concerns. These rumours eventually reached Megastar, who immediately denied them.

Taking it to social media, Chiranjeevi tweeted, "I have come across certain media reports suggesting that our mother is unwell and hospitalized. I want to clarify that she was slightly indisposed for a couple of days. She is hale and hearty and is perfectly fine now."

He further added, "I request all media outlets to refrain from publishing speculative reports about her health. Your understanding is appreciated."

Fans who were initially worried after hearing the rumours felt relieved after receiving confirmation from Megastar himself.