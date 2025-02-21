My mother is hale and hearty, clarifies Chiranjeevi

Chennai, Feb 21 (IANS) Seeking to put an end to rumours on his mother’s health, Mega star Chiranjeevi on Friday clarified that his mother was hale and hearty and perfectly alright now.

Taking to his X timeline, Chiranjeevi wrote, “My attention is drawn to some media reports claiming our mother is unwell and is hospitalised. Want to clarify that she was a little indisposed for a couple of days. She is hale and hearty and is perfectly alright now. Appeal to all media not to publish any speculative reports on her health. Appreciate your understanding.”

It may be recalled that only recently the actor, who is known to be close to all his family members, had put out a heart touching post for his wife Surekha on their wedding anniversary.

Sharing two pictures from his flight to Dubai, Chiranjeevi wrote, “Celebrating our wedding anniversary on a flight with some very dear friends en route Dubai. I always feel I am very fortunate to have found a dream life partner in Surekha. She is my strength, my anchor and the wind beneath my wings. Always helps me navigate through the glorious unknowns of the world”.

He further mentioned, “Her presence is a constant comfort and an amazing motivator. Just taking this opportunity to express a bit about what and how much she means to me! Thank you my soul mate - Surekha!! Here’s to many more of these occasions to express my love and admiration for you. Most importantly, Thank you to all friends, fans, family, and well wishers for your wonderful wishes!! Stay blessed”.

On the work front, Chiranjeevi recently shot for his introduction song in director Vassishta’s Vishwambhara. The song was filmed in a massive set that had been erected for the purpose.

The set for the song was erected in Shankarpally and was meticulously designed under the supervision of AS Prakash, the production designer.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.