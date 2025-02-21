Nayanathara, Keerthy Suresh, Anupama: Highest Earning Malayalam Heroines

Malayalam industry is one of the most thriving industries in terms of producing empowering and riveting stories and being commercially successful at them. It is always a difficult task to blend commerce with art and if there is an industry which is an expert at it, it is the Malayalam movie industry. With each passing year, Mollywood delivers blockbusters made under tight budgets and is acting as a prime example for its neighbouring industries to take inspiration from.

At the cusp of Malayalam cinema's raise are its heroines. The industry never shied away from making women-centric movies and doesn't let actresses portray glamorous roles to a large extent. As a result, heroines from this industry dominate the entire South Indian film market and amassed crores of money. Let's take a look at the richest actresses from the Malayalam film industry.

1.Nayanathara

South Indian Superstar Nayanathara, who can charm millions of fans with her sheer presence on-screen, sits at the top of this list. Before turning into a massive Superstar, the heroine had her humble beginnings set in Malayalam cinema and slowly made her way into other industries. If reports are to be believed, she charges approximately Rs.2 crore to Rs.5 crore per movie and also owns a production house that's been churning out consistent blockbusters. Married to Tamil director Vignesh Shivn, the duo has become one of Kollywood's power couple and are in no mood to stop soaring anytime soon. Nayanathara boasts a net-worth of nearly Rs.200 crores.

2. Keerthy Suresh

After Nayanathara, if there is an actress who has made a mark in entire South India with her unique film choices, it's Keerthy Suresh. Recently married to the love of her life, Keerthy started off small in Malayalam and earned fame as a phenomenal performer on-screen. Just like Nayanathara, Keerthy Suresh quickly turned into a dream girl for scores of fans in Kollywood and Tollywood. The talented actress now charges between Rs.1 crore to Rs.3 crore per film and has an approximate net worth of Rs. 41 crores.

3. Nazriya Nazim

Nazriya Nazim started off as a child artist in Malayalam cinema and later starred opposite veterans in the industry. Not just in Malayalam, Nazriya also made a great impact with her quirky movie choices in the Tamil industry. She debuted quite late in Telugu alongside Nani in Ante Sundaraniki and won unanimous applause for her role. After marrying Malayalam actor Fahadh Faasil, Nazriya takes care of their joint production venture that produced hit movies like Aavesham, Premalu, etc., She charges Rs.1 cr to Rs.2 cr per film and amassed a net worth between 12-25 crores.

4. Anupama Parameswaran

Premam was memorable not just for Sai Pallavi but also for Anupama Parameswaran, who stole youngster's hearts with an innocent role in the movie. Since then, Anupama never looked back and branched over to other Southern movie industries. The actress, who always keeps a balance between commercial and parallel cinema, has a special connection with Telugu audiences. At one point, Anupama was a mainstay and acted alongside majority of the stars in Tollywood. Even in Tamil, she has proved to be a great performer. The actress charges between 50 lakhs to 2 crores per film and boasts a net worth of around Rs.30 crores.

5. Manjur Warrier

Modern Malayalam movie story-telling would be incomplete without mentioning Manju Warrier's name. A legendary actress in every right, Manju has been with the industry for quite some time and has earned millions of fans across Kerala and the world. While she has limited herself to only Malayalam movies, Manju Warrier has acted in quite a few Tamil films as well.