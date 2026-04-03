Biker Review and Rating

After scoring hit with Nari Nari Naduma Murari this Sankranti, Sharwanand returns with Biker, a motocross-based sports drama directed by Abhilash Reddy. Featuring Rajasekhar in a pivotal role and Malavika Nair as the female lead, the film attempts to blend adrenaline-pumping racing with an emotional father-son narrative.

Plot:

Vikas Narayan, popularly known as Vikky (Sharwanand), is a gifted motocross racer groomed under the strict guidance of his father, Sunil Narayan (Rajasekhar). At the peak of his career, Vikky makes an unexpected decision to walk away from racing, leaving many questions unanswered.

As the story unfolds, the film explores the reasons behind his sudden exit, his relationship with Ananya (Malavika Nair), and the circumstances that shape his journey away from—and possibly back to—the sport.

What Works:

Biker stands out primarily for choosing motocross—a sport rarely depicted in Telugu cinema—as its backdrop. This freshness adds a layer of novelty, making the film visually appealing and distinct from routine sports dramas.

The racing sequences are undoubtedly the film’s biggest strength. They are executed with technical finesse, delivering moments of genuine thrill and intensity. The sound design and background score by Ghibran elevate these sequences, enhancing the immersive experience.

Sharwanand delivers a committed performance, convincingly portraying both the physicality of a racer and the emotional vulnerability of a conflicted son. Rajasekhar brings gravitas to his role, portraying a stern yet layered father with restraint and maturity. Their on-screen dynamic adds emotional weight to the narrative.

The second half picks up momentum, offering better engagement and a few impactful emotional beats. Malavika Nair fits well into her role, though her character has limited scope.

What Falls Short:

Despite its unique premise, Biker often leans on predictable storytelling. Several key moments feel formulaic, reducing the overall impact. The film hesitates to delve deeper into the protagonist’s internal struggles, which could have added more depth and originality.

The first half, in particular, suffers from pacing issues, with certain sequences dragging without adding significant value. The romantic track and sponsorship-related subplots feel underdeveloped, and some transitions appear overly convenient.

While the racing sequences are impressive, the emotional build-up leading to them could have been stronger, making the highs feel more earned.

Technical Merits:

The film scores high on technical aspects. Cinematographer Yuvraj captures the racing sequences with style and clarity, while Ghibran’s music effectively complements the film’s tone. Production values are commendable, reflecting the effort put into staging a sport that is not widely explored in Indian cinema.

Director Abhilash Reddy deserves credit for attempting something different, though a tighter screenplay and avoidance of clichés could have significantly elevated the film.

Verdict:

Biker is a sincere attempt at presenting a new-age sports drama with an unconventional backdrop. While it doesn’t completely break away from familiar tropes, it offers enough engaging moments—especially in the racing segments—to keep viewers invested. Powered by strong performances from Sharwanand and Rajasekhar, the film makes for a decent one-time watch, particularly for fans of sports-based narratives.

Final Verdict: Rides on Emotion and Effort

Rating: 3.25/5