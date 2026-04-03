April 3 Bank Holiday in India for Good Friday!

Banks across India are closed today, April 3, 2026, on account of Good Friday, as per the official holiday calendar issued by the Reserve Bank of India. This closure applies to both public and private sector banks, including major institutions like State Bank of India, HDFC Bank, Punjab National Bank, Axis Bank, and ICICI Bank.

Banks Closed in Major Cities

Banking services will remain unavailable in several cities across the country today. This includes major metropolitan areas such as New Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, and Bengaluru, along with many other regional centers.

Additional cities where banks are closed include Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Belapur, Bhopal, Dehradun, Gangtok, Hyderabad, Imphal, Itanagar, Kanpur, Kochi, Kohima, Lucknow, Nagpur, Panaji, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi, Shillong, Shimla, Thiruvananthapuram, and Vijayawada.

Customers are advised to plan their banking activities accordingly, as physical branches will not be operational today. However, digital banking services such as mobile apps, internet banking, and ATMs will continue to function as usual.

Understanding RBI Bank Holidays

The Reserve Bank of India classifies bank holidays into three main categories:

Holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act

Real-Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) holidays

Closing of accounts by banks

It is important to note that bank holidays may differ from state to state depending on local festivals and events. However, certain occasions such as national holidays are observed uniformly across the country.

Weekly Bank Closures

Apart from festival-based holidays, banks in India also follow a fixed weekly closure schedule. Banks remain closed on:

All Sundays

Second and fourth Saturdays of every month

They remain open on the first, third, and fifth Saturdays.

Significance of Good Friday

Good Friday is a significant day for Christians, commemorating the crucifixion of Jesus Christ. It is observed as a solemn occasion dedicated to prayer, reflection, and remembrance of his sacrifice. The day falls during Holy Week and precedes Easter Sunday.

In 2026, Good Friday is being observed on April 3, leading to a nationwide bank holiday in most regions.