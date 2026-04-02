Satya Is Not Jetlee: Satya's Unstoppable Dance Swagger

Tollywood’s most eccentric combo, Satya and filmmaker Ritesh Rana, reunite to deliver another wild ride with their latest venture, Jetlee. Bankrolled by Chiranjeevi (Cherry) and Hemalatha Peddamallu under Clap Entertainment and presented by the reputed Mythri Movie Makers, the film also marks the Telugu debut of Miss Universe India Rhea Singha as the leading lady. After revealing striking first-look posters of the cast and a fun-filled glimpse, the team has now dropped a promotional song called Satya Is Not Jetlee.

Composed by Kaala Bhairava, the track kicks off with a mischievous electronic pulse and gradually spirals into a vibrant mix of bass-heavy beats and quirky rhythmic patterns. Lyricist Sai Somayajulu adds his signature flavour with lines that tease Satya’s unpredictable personality. Sravana Bhargavi injects the song with her spirited rendition, gliding between playful melody and rhythmic vocal punches that keep the tempo alive. The visuals burst with colour as choreographer Vijay Polaki maps out energetic steps that match the song’s eccentric tone. The vibrant sets add to the flashy nature of the song.

But the real explosion comes from Satya. In this track, he pulls off a dazzling variety of moves, and surprisingly sharp transitions. It’s the kind of performance that proves he’s far more than just a comic actor; he’s a natural mover with infectious rhythm. Rhea Singha oozes glamour and impresses with her stylish moves.

With Jetlee inching toward release, this promotional song works like a spark plug, boosting anticipation and showcasing Satya at his most uninhibited, most entertaining, and most sensational self.

Coming to the other technical crew, Suresh Sarangam takes charge of cinematography, Karthika Srinivas edits the film, and Narni Srinivas shapes its production design. Together, they create the perfect foundation for Ritesh Rana to build another quirky and unpredictable world.

The makers will announce the film’s release date soon.