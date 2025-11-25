Andhra King Taluka Censor Report: How is Ram Pothineni's Film? Hit Or Flop?

Ram Pothineni’s upcoming film Andhra King Taluka is all set for release on November 28, after completing its censor formalities with a U/A certificate. The film’s runtime has reportedly been locked at around 2 hours and 40 minutes.

The film's narrative, said to evoke nostalgia, particularly for 90s moviegoers who once celebrated the First Day First Show like a festival. Ram plays a passionate cinema lover, a theme expected to resonate with mass audiences.

It is learnt that the film balances fan culture and entertainment with an emotional core. Ram’s chemistry with Bhagyashri Borse is expected to bring a light romantic track, while his onscreen dynamic with Rao Ramesh, who plays his father, is said to offer heartwarming moments. Actor Upendra appears as superstar Surya, and his sequences are reportedly among the film’s major highlights.

Music by Vivek–Mervin likely to be an asset, with the background score expected to elevate the drama. Village episodes — including a temple sequence — are being cited as standouts.

Directed by Mahesh Babu P, Andhra King Taluka is said to combine mass elements, nostalgia, and grounded emotions. Censor feedback and industry chatter indicate that the final 30–40 minutes could leave a strong emotional impact.

With just days to go for release (Nov 28), the film is being positioned as one of Ram Pothineni’s most promising commercial outings in recent years.