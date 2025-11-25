Smriti Mandhana, Palash Muchhal Wedding Halted: What Really Happened - A Complete Timeline

What began as a joyful build-up to one of Indian cricket’s most anticipated weddings has turned into a sequence of unexpected events, hospitalisations and swirling online speculation. Smriti Mandhana and Palash Muchhal were preparing for their grand wedding when a series of developments led to the ceremony being postponed indefinitely. Here is a detailed timeline of how everything unfolded.

Pre-Wedding Festivities Begin

The week started with Smriti Mandhana sharing glimpses of her pre-wedding celebrations. Close friends and family were part of the intimate ceremonies, and the couple appeared all set for their big day. Smriti’s Instagram posts suggested that the wedding was only days away, and excitement among fans was at its peak.

Smriti Mandhana’s Father Suffers Heart Attack

The celebrations came to a halt when Smriti’s father, Shrinivas Mandhana, suffered a heart attack and was immediately rushed to a hospital in Sangli. Doctors later shared that his blood pressure had spiked and he required urgent treatment. This marked the first—and officially confirmed—reason for delaying the wedding rituals.

Palash Muchhal Also Gets Hospitalised

Adding to the distress, reports soon emerged that Palash Muchhal too had been admitted to a hospital for health-related issues. With both families dealing with medical emergencies, the wedding was formally put on hold.

Wedding Photos Disappear from Smriti’s Instagram

Amid growing concern, fans noticed that Smriti had quietly deleted all engagement and pre-wedding photos and videos from her Instagram profile. The move triggered widespread speculation about deeper issues, even though no explanation was provided by the cricketer.

Cheating Allegations Go Viral Online

The narrative took another turn when screenshots, allegedly showing Palash Muchhal engaging in flirty conversations with another woman, began circulating on Reddit and X. Although none of these images have been verified, they quickly went viral and fuelled intense public discussion. Neither Smriti nor Palash has commented on the allegations, and no confirmation has come from either family.

Radha Yadav Unfollows Palash Muchhal

Further adding to the speculation, fans pointed out that Indian cricketer Radha Yadav had unfollowed Palash on Instagram. Screenshots of this action spread rapidly across social media, with many interpreting it as a sign of internal tension within the group. However, this too remains speculation without any official clarification.

Rumours of Cancellation Spread

With multiple developments unfolding in a short span- two hospitalisations, deleted posts and viral allegations, rumours began circulating that the wedding might not take place at all. So far, only the postponement has been confirmed, and there is no official word on cancellation.

As of now, both families are focused entirely on health and recovery. The wedding remains postponed indefinitely, and no formal statement has been issued regarding the next steps. While the internet continues to speculate, those close to the couple say the priority is personal well-being, not rumours.

Smriti Mandhana and Palash Muchhal are yet to publicly address the situation, and until they do so, much of the chatter surrounding the cheating allegations remains unverified and purely social-media driven.