Did Palash Muchhal Cheat on Smriti Mandhana? Internet Explodes with Speculation

The Smriti Mandhana–Palash Muchhal wedding saga has taken a dramatic turn online, with social media buzzing with unverified allegations, leaked chats, and claims from fans on Reddit and X. While neither Smriti nor Palash has issued any statement regarding the rumours, the internet is now deeply divided and dissecting every detail surrounding the postponed wedding.

The speculation intensified after screenshots, allegedly showing Palash Muchhal engaging in flirty conversations with another woman, surfaced on Reddit and began circulating widely on social media. Users insist these chats point toward infidelity, though nothing has been officially verified by the couple or their families.

A separate trend erupted when fans noticed that Team India cricketer Radha Yadav unfollowed Palash Muchhal on Instagram. Many users treated this as a “signal,” further fueling online theories. Posts showing proof of the unfollow including screenshots like the one currently circulating have gone viral, adding another layer to the ongoing chatter.

All this comes days after Smriti Mandhana’s father, Shrinivas Mandhana, suffered a heart attack and was admitted to a hospital in Sangli. Palash Muchhal was also admitted soon after, prompting the couple’s families to postpone the wedding indefinitely. Amid the emotional turmoil, Smriti has deleted all wedding-related photos and videos from her Instagram, which only intensified public curiosity.

It is crucial to note that none of the cheating allegations have been confirmed, and all viral screenshots remain unverified. For now, the situation appears deeply personal, and fans are urged to wait for an official update rather than jump to conclusions based on social media speculation.

The story continues to evolve as the internet tracks every move, but what Smriti and Palash choose to say, if at all, will ultimately determine what is true and what is pure noise.