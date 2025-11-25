Bank Holidays in India December 2025: State Wise Closures Announced!

As the year draws to a close, banks across India, and regions individually, are preparing for a range of public holidays in December 2025. While national holidays such as Christmas on December 25 apply across the country, state-specific observances and regional festivals mean that weekday bank closures vary significantly.

For instance, banks in Gujarat observe Goa Liberation Day on December 19, while Christmas (December 25) is marked as a holiday nationwide. Meanwhile, states such as Haryana, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and Sikkim factor in Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti or region-specific events late in December, adding additional days off. Banking-industry calendars also list seasonal regional festivals and state nominations that may affect certain branches, especially in states like Meghalaya, Mizoram and Telangana which have separate observances.

For customers and institutions, it is important to check the calendar relevant to your branch’s state or union territory. Though digital banking remains largely unaffected, branch-based services, cheque settlements and in-person-transaction windows can be impacted on regional holiday days. With the RBI and state governments issuing the list well in advance, customers are advised to plan payments, transfers and branch visits ahead of series of closures.

In short, while the key date of December 25 stands out for all, multiple regional holidays across states in December 2025 mean that business days will differ from state to state. Stay updated with your local branch to avoid surprises.