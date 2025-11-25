Singer Zubeen Garg was Murdered, Declares Assam CM!

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has taken a firm stance in the high-profile death of singer Zubeen Garg, stating in the state assembly that the case is a murder, not a tragic accident as initially believed.

Garg, aged 52, died in Singapore on September 19 after what was first reported as a drowning incident. The CM said the investigation has revealed enough grounds to register the case under serious murder charges rather than accident or negligence.

Addressing the assembly, Sarma explained that the state filed an FIR citing sections of the Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) including Section 103 (murder) after finding “something amiss” from day one. He said the accused, including event organiser and manager figures, have been detained and a full investigation is underway.

The surprising twist has triggered nationwide attention, as authorities in Assam coordinate with foreign agencies and Singaporean investigators. While official details remain limited, the CM’s declaration has raised the stakes of the probe, signalling that the state government is treating the death as a major criminal case.