Flipkart Black Friday Sale 2025: Biggest Deals on Smartphones, Laptops & TVs

The much-awaited Flipkart Black Friday Sale 2025 is now live, bringing massive discounts across a wide range of electronic products including smartphones, laptops, TVs, washing machines, refrigerators, and more. The sale, which began on November 23, will continue until November 28, offering customers exciting deals just ahead of the Christmas shopping season.

Traditionally, Black Friday marks the beginning of the festive shopping season in the US and is known as the busiest shopping day of the year. In recent years, this global shopping trend has gained strong momentum in India, with leading e-commerce platforms like Flipkart, Croma, and Vijay Sales joining the celebration with special offers and exclusive deals.

What to Expect from Flipkart Black Friday Sale 2025

Flipkart is offering unbeatable discounts on top brands such as Apple, Samsung, Sony, LG, and more. The sale covers a wide range of categories including:

Smartphones and wearables

Headphones and earphones

Smart TVs and home theatres

Laptops, PCs, and gaming accessories

Washing machines, refrigerators, and air conditioners

Geysers, heaters, and other large home appliances

Flipkart’s landing page highlights that customers can also explore discounts on daily essentials, such as office chairs and home utility products, apart from high-end electronics.

Consumers can make purchases through debit cards, credit cards, UPI, or EMI options. Additionally, Bank of Baroda and HSBC Bank customers can enjoy an extra 10% instant discount on credit card and EMI transactions.

Best Flipkart Black Friday 2025 Deals

Some of the hottest deals on smartphones include:

iPhone 16: Starting at ₹56,999 (launch price ₹69,999)

Samsung Galaxy S24 Snapdragon Edition: From ₹40,999

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE: Starting at ₹31,999

Vivo T4 Ultra 5G: Starting at ₹34,999

Vivo V60 5G: Starting at ₹36,999

These offers make the Flipkart sale one of the best times to upgrade to premium devices without breaking the bank.

Croma and Vijay Sales Join the Black Friday Festivities

Apart from Flipkart, Croma and Vijay Sales have also rolled out their Black Friday 2025 sales, offering attractive deals both online and offline.

Vijay Sales launched its Mega Black Friday Sale on November 20, offering massive discounts across electronics and home appliances. The sale is live in stores and online until Cyber Monday.

Croma has kicked off its week-long Black Friday Sale from November 22 to November 30, with discounts of up to 50% on a wide variety of products, including smartphones, laptops, TVs, kitchen appliances, and audio gadgets. Customers can also enjoy extra savings through partnered bank offers and the MyVS Rewards Program on the Tata Neu app and Croma.com.

Cyber Monday and Online Safety

As Black Friday deals continue through Cyber Monday, Amazon has issued a caution to its 310 million-plus global users about potential fraud and phishing attempts during the ongoing sales period. The e-commerce giant has urged shoppers to stay vigilant, verify official websites, and avoid clicking on suspicious links or offers that seem “too good to be true.”