School Holidays in Jammu and Kashmir: Winter Vacation Schedule Announced

The Jammu & Kashmir School Education Department has released the winter vacation schedule for schools across the Kashmir division and winter-zone areas of Jammu.

As per the official notification, Balvatika and other pre-primary classes will begin their break on November 26, with schools reopening on February 28. Students in Classes 1 to 8 will be on holiday from December 1 to February 28, 2026, while Classes 9 to 12 will close from December 11 and resume on February 22, 2026.

Teachers, however, have been instructed to remain available for academic duties during the vacation period and must return to their respective institutions by February 20 to prepare for reopening.

Winter Vacation Schedule

Pre-primary: November 26 – February 28

Classes 1 to 8: December 1 – February 28, 2026

Classes 9 to 12: December 11 – February 22, 2026

Meanwhile, in the National Capital Region, schools in Delhi, Noida and Ghaziabad remained closed on November 25 in observance of Guru Tegh Bahadur’s Martyrdom Day. Educational institutions in Delhi have also been advised to suspend outdoor activities due to ongoing air pollution concerns, following directives from authorities.