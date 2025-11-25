Netra Mantena–Vamsi Gadiraju’s Rs 100-Crore Wedding Turns Talk of the Town

A Telugu family has become the centre of national buzz after US-based pharma magnate Ramaraju Mantena reportedly spent close to ₹100 crore on the grand wedding of his daughter Netra Mantena to tech entrepreneur Vamsi Gadiraju. The three-day celebrations, filled with luxury, celebrity appearances, and global entertainment, have taken social media by storm.

The wedding attracted a star-studded guest list including international performers, leading business personalities, and film celebrities. Pop sensation Jennifer delivered a spectacular performance, reportedly charging ₹17 crore, while Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh is said to have taken ₹4 crore for his electrifying appearance at the sangeet.

The opulent venue itself cost around ₹3.5 crore, decorated with custom-built sets, themed floral installations, and royal-style designs. Accommodation arrangements for nearly 200 VIP guests were made at a cost of ₹30 lakh, ensuring premium comfort throughout the festivities.

Adding to the buzz was a unique gesture for the attendees. In a humorous nod to Telugu family customs, each guest reportedly received ₹8,500 as a “bribe” token — a playful term used for cash gifts — along with ₹12,000 per person spent on an extravagant dinner curated by top international chefs.

Blending Telugu cultural traditions with unmatched global grandeur, the wedding of Netra Mantena and Vamsi Gadiraju has set a new benchmark for big-fat Indian weddings. Photos and videos from the celebration continue to dominate social media, showcasing one of the most lavish NRI weddings of the year.