Amala Akkineni seen cheering for Samantha in viral Telugu industry tribute video

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has been in the news following the confirmation of her second marriage to filmmaker Raj Nidimoru. The wedding took place on December 1 in a private ceremony attended by close friends and family members.

Amid the renewed public interest, a 2015-era speech video of Samantha from May 2025 has resurfaced on social media. The clip was recently reshared by Zee Telugu’s official Instagram handle and is now being widely circulated across fan pages.

The video is from the Apsara Awards, where Samantha was honoured for completing 15 years in Telugu cinema. She made her acting debut in Gautham Vasudev Menon’s Ye Maaya Chesave (2010), which also marked her first on-screen collaboration with her former husband Naga Chaitanya.

In the clip, Samantha is seen cutting a celebration cake on stage, while Amala Akkineni is visible in the audience. During her address, Samantha stated that the Telugu film industry had played a key role in her career and described it as her “karma bhoomi.”

Samantha has acted in several Telugu and Tamil films including Brindavanam, Seethamma Vakitlo Sirimalle Chettu, Attarintiki Daredi, Kaththi, Theri and 24. Her recent releases include Shaakunthalam and Kushi in 2023. She later took a break from work after being diagnosed with myositis.

Samantha officially separated from Naga Chaitanya earlier, who has since married actor Sobhita Dhulipala.

Samantha and Raj Nidimoru were married at the Linga Bhairavi Temple inside the Isha Yoga Centre in Coimbatore.

On the work front, Samantha is set to return with the Netflix web series Rakt Brahmand: The Bloody Kingdom.