Telangana SSC Exam Timetable 2026 Released: Class 10 Exams from March 14 to April 16

The Board of Secondary Education, Telangana, has officially released the Class 10 (SSC) public examination schedule for 2026. According to the notification issued on December 9, the SSC examinations will be conducted from March 14 to April 16, 2026.

To reduce academic pressure on students, the board has provided a gap of three to five days between each major subject examination, similar to the CBSE pattern. All examinations will be held in the morning session from 9:30 AM onwards.

Education officials have instructed all District Education Officers (DEOs) and school heads to ensure that the examination schedule is communicated clearly to every Class 10 student and that all arrangements are made for the smooth conduct of the exams.

Authorities clarified that public holidays or general holidays declared during the exam period will not affect the examination schedule. All exams will be conducted strictly as per the timetable.

Students and parents have welcomed the decision to provide longer gaps between exams, stating that it will help improve preparation and reduce stress levels.

The detailed subject-wise timetable is available on the official website of the Telangana Board of Secondary Education.

Check Full Schedule Here