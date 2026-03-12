Allu Arjun’s Allu Cinemas Opens in Hyderabad with India’s Biggest Dolby Cinema Screen

Hyderabad’s cinema lovers are about to witness a new era in theatrical entertainment as a luxurious new multiplex, Allu Cinemas, gears up to welcome audiences in Kokapet. The theatre is owned by popular Telugu star Allu Arjun and his family, and it promises a next-level movie-watching experience with world-class technology and design.

One of the biggest attractions of the multiplex is its enormous 75-foot-wide Dolby Cinema screen, which is reportedly the largest Dolby Cinema screen in India. Built to deliver a premium viewing experience, the theatre combines advanced visual and audio technology to give audiences a truly immersive feel while watching films.

Grand Launch Plans

The grand inauguration of the multiplex is scheduled for March 12, and the event will be attended by Revanth Reddy, the Chief Minister of Telangana. Following the official launch, the Dolby Cinema screen will be opened to media representatives on March 13, where special trailer screenings of major films including RRR will be showcased.

The multiplex is expected to start regular screenings for the public from March 14. The opening lineup is likely to include international releases such as F1 The Movie, giving moviegoers a chance to experience global cinema on one of the country’s most advanced theatre screens.

Adding to the excitement, the first major Indian theatrical release scheduled to premiere at the multiplex will be Dhurandhar 2, which is expected to have special shows beginning March 18.

Inside the Theatre

The main auditorium at Allu Cinemas is designed on a grand scale, accommodating around 644 viewers at a time. It is equipped with dual 4K Dolby Vision projectors, delivering ultra-bright visuals, richer colors, and deep contrasts that enhance every frame on screen.

To complement the stunning visuals, the theatre also features a 64-channel Dolby Atmos sound system, creating a powerful surround audio experience that places viewers right in the middle of the action.

Apart from the flagship auditorium, the multiplex also includes three additional screens, all fitted with high-end projection and sound systems. With these advanced features, Allu Cinemas aims to become a top-tier entertainment destination for film fans in Hyderabad.

With cutting-edge technology, luxurious seating, and a massive Dolby screen, Allu Cinemas is expected to set a new benchmark for movie theatres in India and offer audiences an unforgettable cinematic experience.

Allu Cinemas at Kokapet, Hyderabad — a premium multiplex promoted by actor Allu Arjun and the Allu family. • One of India’s largest Dolby Cinema screens (~75 ft wide)

• Dolby Vision projection & Dolby Atmos sound for an immersive experience

• Luxury seating and premium… pic.twitter.com/4HBRzBbIQV — Hyderabad Real Estate Urban (@HydUrbanRealty) March 11, 2026

Also read: Netflix’s Eyeline Studios Launched in Hyderabad: Revanth Reddy Invites Firm to Bharat Future City