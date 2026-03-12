March 13 Holiday for Schools or Regular Working Day? Full State-Wise Details

Students and parents across India are searching online to know whether March 13 will be a school holiday or a regular working day. As of now, there are no major national festivals, public holidays, or special occasions scheduled for March 13, which means most schools across the country are expected to function normally.

Regular School Day in Most States

According to the current academic schedules followed by state education departments, March 13 is a regular working day for schools in most parts of India. Students in states like Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala and Tamil Nadu are likely to attend classes as usual since there is no officially announced holiday.

Similarly, schools in northern and western states including Delhi, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh are also expected to remain open on this day.

Possible Local Holidays

While March 13 is not listed as a nationwide school holiday, some districts or institutions may declare a day off due to local reasons such as examinations, administrative decisions, regional celebrations, or unexpected circumstances like weather conditions. However, such holidays are typically announced by the respective district collectors or school managements.

Exams and Academic Schedule

In many states, March is an important month for students as annual examinations and board exams are either ongoing or about to begin. Because of this, most schools prefer to continue regular classes or exam schedules without interruptions.

What Parents and Students Should Do

Students and parents are advised to check with their respective schools or local education department notifications for any last-minute announcements. Unless a specific circular is issued, schools across most states are expected to remain open on March 13.

In summary, March 13 is largely expected to be a normal school day across India, including states like Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh, with only a few possible local exceptions depending on regional decisions.

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