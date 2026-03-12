Netflix in Hyderabad: Revanth Reddy Invites Firm to Bharat Future City

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Thursday (March 12, 2026) invited global streaming giant Netflix to establish its corporate office in the upcoming Bharat Future City, while inaugurating Netflix’s Eyeline Studios in Hyderabad — a world-class hub for visual effects (VFX) and virtual production that will serve the platform’s films and web series globally.

The launch event was attended by IT and Industries Minister D. Sridhar Babu, actor Rana Daggubati, Jeff Shapiro, CEO of Netflix’s Eyeline Studios, senior Netflix executives, Sanjay Jaju, Secretary, Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, Government of India, and Special Secretary to the Chief Minister B. Ajith Reddy, among others.

Describing the launch as a significant milestone for the city’s creative ecosystem, the Chief Minister said the establishment of Eyeline Studios demonstrates Hyderabad’s growing prominence in the global entertainment and Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming and Comics (AVGC) sector.

“The launch of Netflix’s Eyeline Studios marks the arrival of Hollywood in Hyderabad,” Revanth Reddy said, adding that the development reflects India’s and Telangana’s expanding role in shaping the future of global entertainment.

Recalling his fascination with cinema since childhood, the Chief Minister highlighted how filmmaking technology has evolved over the decades. He expressed hope that the new facility would support and inspire Telugu filmmakers while strengthening the city’s position as a major hub for advanced digital production.

Netflix said it chose Hyderabad for the facility due to the state government’s forward-looking policy environment and strong ecosystem for media, technology and creative talent.

The Eyeline Studios facility is expected to boost the city’s AVGC sector by enabling advanced skill development initiatives and creating high-quality employment opportunities for local creative and technical professionals.

Revanth Reddy assured the company of full government support for its expansion in Hyderabad and outlined plans for developing a dedicated Entertainment Zone and AI City in Bharat Future City.

“We invite Netflix to set up its corporate office in Bharat Future City. We are ready to extend all possible support. Hyderabad is a natural home for Netflix,” he said, adding that the futuristic city is envisioned to host several Fortune 500 companies.

The Chief Minister also noted that while Netflix brings together global talent and content for audiences worldwide, Hyderabad is emerging as a city that connects opportunities and talent on a global scale.

Expressing confidence in the city’s growing creative ecosystem, he said the Eyeline Studios facility would encourage more global content that showcases Telangana to international audiences.

Revanth Reddy also highlighted the state government’s focus on developing sports infrastructure and plans to establish a sports university as part of Telangana’s broader development vision.