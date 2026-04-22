Allu Arjun New House in Jubilee Hills Worth ₹80 Crore

Hyderabad: Tollywood’s fashion-forward star Allu Arjun has evolved into a true pan-India sensation, captivating audiences with his dynamic performances and charismatic on-screen appeal. From delivering regional hits to achieving nationwide recognition, his career reached new heights with the blockbuster Pushpa, which shattered box office records and cemented his position among the top-paid actors in Indian cinema. Now, the star is making headlines for a different reason — his grand new residence in Hyderabad.

A Grand Residence in the Heart of Hyderabad

Allu Arjun is currently building an opulent mansion in the upscale locality of Jubilee Hills, one of the city’s most prestigious areas. Interestingly, the property is located close to the residence of megastar Chiranjeevi.

Spanning nearly 4,000 square yards, the lavish home is being crafted with a blend of contemporary architecture and global design influences. With an estimated cost of around ₹80 crore, the property reflects the actor’s refined taste and preference for sophistication.

Designed for Comfort and Style

The upcoming mansion is set to offer a premium lifestyle with a range of luxurious features. It will include a private theatre for personal screenings, a state-of-the-art gym, a spacious swimming pool, and beautifully landscaped outdoor areas.

The interiors are being thoughtfully designed to allow plenty of natural light while maintaining a seamless connection with greenery, creating a peaceful yet stylish living space. Advanced security systems are also part of the plan, ensuring privacy and safety for the family.

Construction is nearing completion, and the actor is expected to shift into his new home by the end of the year.

Mumbai Stay Only Temporary

There has been speculation about Allu Arjun relocating to Mumbai permanently. However, those close to the actor have clarified that his stay in the city is purely temporary. He is currently there for the shoot of his upcoming film and is staying with his father, Allu Aravind. Once filming wraps up, he is expected to return to Hyderabad.

What’s Next for the Star?

Following the massive success of Pushpa, Allu Arjun’s fan base has expanded across the country. Beyond films, he is also a popular face for major brand endorsements, contributing significantly to his wealth.

His next project, a high-budget science fiction action film titled Raaka, directed by Atlee, has already created significant buzz. Early glimpses hint at a fierce and intense character, raising expectations for yet another nationwide blockbuster.

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