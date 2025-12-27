Allu Arjun, 22 Others Named in Chargesheet: Pushpa 2 Stampede Case, Hyderabad

Hyderabad Police have submitted a detailed 100-page chargesheet in connection with the stampede that occurred during the premiere of Pushpa 2: The Rule at Sandhya Theatre in December 2024. The incident resulted in the death of a woman and left her son seriously injured.

The chargesheet, filed by Chikkadpally Police, names 23 people as accused — including actor Allu Arjun, theatre management members, event organisers, and security staff. Investigators allege there were serious lapses in planning and crowd control during the high-profile screening. Allu Arjun has been listed as Accused No. 11 (A-11).

According to the report, the large turnout of fans at RTC X Roads led to a sudden surge toward the entrance, triggering panic and chaos. Police state that organisers failed to implement adequate safety measures or regulate the flow of people entering the venue.

Theatre owners and management have been cited as the primary accused, while members of Allu Arjun’s personal staff and representatives connected to the production team have also been included.

Police officials noted that organisers are responsible for ensuring public safety at events of this scale. The chargesheet outlines how alleged shortcomings in preparation and coordination contributed to the stampede.

The case will now move forward in court, where the roles and responsibilities of each accused individual will be examined. Further legal action will depend on the court’s review of the submitted evidence.