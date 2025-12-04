Akhanda 2 Tickets: Bookings Not Opened Yet, Fans Shocked

The much-anticipated Telugu action entertainer Akhanda 2, starring Nandamuri Balakrishna, is all set for a grand worldwide theatrical release on December 5. Directed by Boyapati Srinu, the film has been generating massive buzz across Telugu states, especially after the announcement of special premiere shows and a ticket price hike approval in Telangana. However, fans in the state are now left surprised as ticket bookings are yet to open in Telangana, just hours ahead of the release.

While Telangana audiences are still waiting for online and offline bookings to begin, advance bookings have already opened in Andhra Pradesh, witnessing a strong response from fans. Several theatres in AP have reported fast-filling shows, particularly for early morning screenings and premiere slots. This has further intensified the anticipation and frustration among Telangana moviegoers, who are eager to secure their first-day tickets.

Also Read: Akhanda 2 Ticket Hike: Telangana Govt Gives Green Signal, Premiere Priced at ₹600

Industry insiders suggest that the delay in Telangana bookings could be due to final clearances related to revised ticket pricing and show permissions. Since the government recently approved special premiere shows and enhanced ticket rates, theatres are reportedly waiting for the final operational go-ahead before activating bookings.

Meanwhile, social media is flooded with reactions from fans questioning the delay, with many trending hashtags demanding immediate opening of ticket sales. Despite this temporary uncertainty, trade analysts remain confident that Akhanda 2 will witness massive openings across both Telugu states.

With only hours left for release, all eyes are now on Telangana authorities and theatre chains to unlock bookings at the earliest, ensuring fans don’t miss the much-awaited Balakrishna spectacle on day one.

Also Read: Akhanda 2 Movie Review, Rating & Release LIVE Updates: Balakrishna’s Film Hits Theatres on December 5