Akhanda 2 Ticket Hike: Telangana Govt Gives Green Signal, Premiere Priced at ₹600

The Telangana government has granted permission to hike ticket prices for Akhanda 2, the much-awaited film starring Natasimham Nandamuri Balakrishna and directed by Boyapati Srinu. With all formalities completed, the film is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on December 5. Ahead of the release, the state government has officially issued orders allowing the temporary increase in ticket rates.

As per the orders, exhibitors have been allowed to charge an additional ₹50 per ticket (including GST) in single-screen theatres, while multiplexes can levy an extra ₹100 per ticket (including GST).

Adding to the excitement, a special premier show has been approved exclusively for Balakrishna’s fans on December 4 at 8 PM. The ticket price for this special screening has been fixed at ₹600 including GST. The government has also clarified that the revised ticket prices will be applicable only for the first three days of the film’s release.