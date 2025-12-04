December 5 School Holiday or not?

Many students are waiting to know whether schools will remain open on December 5, 2025. Decisions are being made based on strikes, heavy rainfall alerts, and local administration guidelines. Here is the current situation in major states:

Maharashtra

Schools in Maharashtra will be closed on December 5. A statewide strike by teachers and school staff has led to a confirmed holiday across all schools. This closure is now officially assured.

Tamil Nadu

In Tamil Nadu, the decision is still pending. Several areas have been affected by continuous rain. School closures for December 5 will depend on updated weather conditions. Authorities will announce a holiday only if rain continues to worsen.

Andhra Pradesh

There is no statewide holiday declared yet in Andhra Pradesh. However, if rainfall increases in southern coastal districts, local officials may decide to suspend classes for safety reasons. Students should wait for district-specific updates.

Kerala

Kerala has not declared a full state holiday so far. Only districts facing heavy rain may announce school closures, depending on the weather situation. Parents are advised to follow local instructions from district collectors.

Final Note

The status of a December 5 school holiday varies from state to state. Maharashtra is the only state with a confirmed closure, while other regions are still assessing weather and safety conditions. Students should keep an eye on official notices shared by their school or district administration to avoid confusion.

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