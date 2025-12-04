Akhanda 2 Movie Review, Rating & Release LIVE Updates: Balakrishna’s Film Hits Theatres on December 5

Much-awaited Telugu action drama Akhanda 2, starring Nandamuri Balakrishna, is all set for a grand worldwide theatrical release on December 5, 2025. Directed by Boyapati Srinu, the film is produced by Ram Achanta, Gopi Achanta, and Ishan Saksena under the banners of 14 Reels Plus and IVY Entertainment.

The film features Samyuktha Menon as the female lead, with Aadhi Pinisetty playing a crucial antagonist role. Marketed as a high-voltage spiritual action drama, Akhanda 2 serves as the follow-up to the 2021 blockbuster Akhanda.

Advance Bookings Surge Ahead of Competition

Early reports suggest that Akhanda 2 is leading in advance ticket sales, outperforming several competing releases at the box office. Trade analysts note strong occupancy trends across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, especially for early morning and premiere shows.

Balakrishna Confident of Fifth Consecutive Blockbuster

At a recent media interaction, Nandamuri Balakrishna expressed strong confidence in the film’s outcome, stating that Akhanda 2 will mark his fifth consecutive hit following the success of Akhanda, Veera Simha Reddy, Bhagavanth Kesari, and Daaku Maharaaj.

Special Premiere Shows Allowed in Telangana

In a major boost to the film’s box office prospects, the Telangana government has approved special premiere shows for the night of December 4, allowing the team to begin collections even before the official release day. This move has further intensified fan excitement across the state.

OTT Streaming Platform Locked

Post its theatrical run, Akhanda 2 is expected to premiere on Netflix, according to industry sources. However, the official digital release date is yet to be announced.

Madras High Court Temporarily Halts Release

In a surprising development, the Madras High Court has issued a temporary halt on the film’s release following a petition by Eros International. The company alleged that the producers attempted to bypass an unpaid arbitral award worth approximately ₹28 crore. Further clarity on the legal proceedings is awaited.

Film Shot Over 130 Days Across Multiple Locations

The makers revealed that Akhanda 2 was shot over 130 days at various locations across India, promising a visually grand theatrical experience packed with action, emotion, and spiritual themes.

Live Updates to Continue

With massive expectations riding on Akhanda 2, fans and trade experts are closely tracking every development ahead of the first-day first-show. Live updates on public response, box office collection, and critic ratings will follow throughout release day.