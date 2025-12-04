Akhanda 2 Box Office: Bala Krishna’s Sequel Struggles in Day 1 Advance Booking

Akhanda 2, starring Nandamuri Balakrishna in the lead, is just hours away from its grand theatrical release. Being a sequel to the blockbuster Akhanda, industry expectations were sky-high. However, the film’s day 1 advance booking performance at the Indian box office has turned out to be underwhelming so far.

Trade reports suggest that Akhanda 2 has not managed to create the kind of pre-release momentum that was initially expected from a mass sequel of this scale. Compared to Balakrishna’s previous big opener Veera Simha Reddy, the current advance booking numbers are notably lower.

50-Crore Opening Target Now Looks Uncertain

Akhanda 2 was projected to become Balayya’s first film to open with a ₹50 crore net collection worldwide. At one point, trade circles were confident about the milestone. However, the slow pace of advance ticket sales is now casting doubt on those projections.

Despite the film being touted as Tollywood’s next major release after Pawan Kalyan’s OG, the pre-sales trend has not lived up to the hype associated with the franchise.

Akhanda 2 Day 1 Advance Booking Report

As of 3:30 PM IST, Akhanda 2 has sold approximately 1.16 lakh tickets (excluding blocked seats) across 3,191 shows nationwide. This translates to a gross collection of around ₹2.63 crore from paid advance bookings at the Indian box office.

When blocked seats are included, the film’s opening-day pre-sales stand at approximately ₹6.03 crore gross.

With only a few hours left before its theatrical debut, it remains to be seen whether Akhanda 2 can witness a late surge in bookings or settle for a moderate opening despite the massive expectations.