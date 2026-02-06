TG POLYCET 2026 Registration Begins: Apply Online at polycet.sbtet.telangana.gov.in

The State Board of Technical Education and Training (SBTET), Telangana, has begun the application process for TG POLYCET 2026. Candidates interested in pursuing diploma programmes can now submit their applications through the official website.

TG POLYCET is conducted for admission into diploma courses offered in engineering and non-engineering streams such as agriculture, horticulture, animal husbandry, and allied fields. Students who have successfully completed Class 10 or SSC are eligible to apply for the entrance examination.

The online registration window opened in early February 2026 and will remain active until April 20, 2026. Eligible candidates must complete the application process by visiting polycet.sbtet.telangana.gov.in. The entrance examination is scheduled to be held on May 13, 2026, and will be conducted in offline mode across designated exam centres.

For applicants who miss the regular deadline, SBTET has provided an opportunity to apply with late fees. Candidates can submit their applications on April 21, 2026, by paying a late fee of Rs 100, while applications submitted on April 22, 2026, will attract a Tatkal fee of Rs 300.

How to apply for TG POLYCET 2026

Candidates can follow these steps to complete the registration process:

Visit the official Telangana POLYCET website at polycet.sbtet.telangana.gov.in .

. Click on the TS POLYCET 2026 application link available on the homepage.

Enter the required personal and academic details and upload the necessary documents as instructed.

Submit the application form and download the confirmation page for future reference.

The application fee is Rs 500 for general category candidates, while applicants belonging to SC and ST categories need to pay Rs 250. After the examination is conducted, the final answer key will be released, followed by the counselling and seat allotment process.

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