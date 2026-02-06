Actor Rajpal Yadav Sent To Tihar Jail in Cheque Bounce Case

Actor Rajpal Yadav surrendered before the authorities at Tihar Jail in New Delhi on Thursday after the Delhi High Court declined to grant him additional time in a cheque-bounce case.

According to jail officials, Yadav reported to the prison authorities at around 4 pm. “He surrendered as directed, and the standard procedure will now be carried out by the jail administration,” a source confirmed.

A day earlier, the High Court had refused to extend the deadline set for the actor to submit himself to custody. Yadav had earlier been instructed to surrender by 4 pm on Wednesday, following his conviction in multiple cheque dishonour cases.

During the hearing, Yadav’s counsel informed the court that the actor had managed to arrange Rs 50 lakh and requested an extra week to complete the payment. However, the plea did not find favour with the court.

Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma rejected the application seeking more time, observing that no valid grounds had been presented to justify an extension. With the request turned down, Yadav complied with the court’s order and surrendered to the jail authorities the following day.

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