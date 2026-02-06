Nari Nari Naduma Murari OTT: Blockbuster Film Trends Number 1 in India

Nari Nari Naduma Murari continues its winning streak as it makes a powerful impact on Amazon Prime Video, following a blockbuster run during Sankranthi. The film marks yet another major success for Charming Star Sharwa, completing a hat-trick of festive hits.

The Film Directed by Ram Abbaraju and backed by producer Anil Sunkara, the entertainer exceeded expectations at the box office and has now recreated the same magic on OTT. The film is witnessing massive traction online, quickly becoming one of the most-watched titles on the platform.

Audiences have embraced the film for its perfect mix of comedy, emotions, and family-oriented drama. Sharwa’s impeccable comic timing and energetic screen presence stand out, making his performance one of the biggest strengths of the film. His dual-role portrayal adds novelty and keeps viewers hooked.

The combination scenes between Sharwa and veteran actor Naresh have emerged as audience favourites, generating laughs and applause both in theatres and on streaming. Samyuktha and Sakshi Vaidya lend strong support as the female leads, enhancing the film’s vibrant tone.

With its sustained success across formats, Nari Nari Naduma Murari reinforces Sharwa’s image as a dependable star who delivers entertainment that connects with all sections of the audience.