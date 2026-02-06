Telangana High Court Serious: Aadhaar Asked for Ambulance, Medical Care?

The Telangana High Court on Thursday, February 5, directed the state government to explain whether ambulance services are being refused to accident victims and patients in medical emergencies due to the non-availability of an Aadhaar card. The court sought a clear stand from the government on the issue.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh and Justice G. M. Mohiuddin instructed the Telangana government to submit a counter-affidavit within two weeks. The order was passed while hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by K. Raju, a para-legal volunteer.

In his petition, Raju alleged that a minor girl belonging to a Scheduled Caste community was denied urgent medical assistance because she did not possess an Aadhaar card. The incident reportedly took place in December 2024, when the injured child was found lying by the roadside.

According to the petitioner, personnel from the 108 ambulance service allegedly refused to shift the girl to a hospital, citing the absence of Aadhaar identification. The plea raised serious concerns about the treatment of emergency cases and access to life-saving services.

During the hearing, the bench questioned the rationale behind insisting on identity documents in critical situations. The judges observed that an injured person found on the road cannot be denied treatment simply for failing to produce an Aadhaar card.

When the Assistant Government Pleader representing the Health, Medical and Family Welfare Department suggested that Aadhaar was mandatory, the court expressed strong reservations and sought a detailed clarification.

The High Court directed the state government to clearly outline its official policy regarding identification requirements during emergency medical transportation. The matter has been posted for further hearing after three weeks.

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